Mum slammed for job ad seeking 'personal slave'

The ad has been likened to slavery. Picture: iStock

AN AUSSIE mum has been accused of looking for a "personal slave" after posting a job ad - with a seriously stingy wage.

The woman posted the ad on Facebook, calling for "extra hands" to help her move house in Perth.

The woman explained the job could suit a "school leaver", a "housewife" or someone "in between jobs" and that it would only involve moving "light small stuff", as her husband would take care of bulkier items.

However, the job - which would be from 9am to 3pm per day - comes with an eyebrow-raising pay packet of just $500 per 20 days.

That means the successful candidate will pocket just $4 an hour - well below Australia's minimum wage of $18.93 per hour.

The job does come with an extra $50 per 20 days to cover fuel as well as a possible bonus - only if the job is "done very well".

The woman stated applicants must be "hardworking, clean and have attention to details" as well as being able to get the job done in a "timely manner" and be punctual and honest with a "good positive attitude".

But after seeing the ad, one Facebook user was so outraged she posted a screenshot of it to the Perth - Have a Whinge Facebook group as well as privately contacting the woman to tell her "treating people like that is totally unacceptable", the Daily Mail reported.

That post has attracted a slew of comments, with one user likening the job to a "personal slave" while another said they earned a higher wage at age 12 in 1983.

Another asked why moving house would take 20 days.