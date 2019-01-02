Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Spider sparks huge police response

by Cassandra Kopp
2nd Jan 2019 4:06 PM

A PERTH man has kicked off his New Year red faced after an unwanted encounter with a spider triggered a fully-fledged emergency response.

Neighbours reported hearing a young child screaming and a man shouting death threats repeatedly resulting in several police units responding with lights and sirens to the unlikely incident.

Wanneroo Police station then shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post.

Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.
Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.

According to the post, the caller heard the man yelling "why don't you die" repeatedly - but when authorities arrived the entire incident was pinned on the eight-legged visitor.

The embarrassed resident of the WA home apologised to responding police officers admitting he has a serious fear of arachnids.

More Stories

editors picks perth spider

Top Stories

    Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

    Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

    News EMERGENCY services have responded to the collision north of Harwood this afternoon, with the collision adding to already heavy holiday traffic conditions

    Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

    premium_icon Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

    Breaking Firefighters remain at the scene and are assisting Essential Energy

    Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

    Boy, 6, rushed to hospital after being burnt by hot coolant

    News The rescue helicopter was initially called to the scene in Byron Bay

    Climb into a washing machine and enter a secret world

    premium_icon Climb into a washing machine and enter a secret world

    Entertainment There was a very long queue at this new venue

    Local Partners