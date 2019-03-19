Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Scattini called police to say he’d been bitten by a snake. Then he vanished.
Nathan Scattini called police to say he’d been bitten by a snake. Then he vanished.
News

Man vanishes after reporting snakebite

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2019 8:57 AM

A BUSHWALKER who called an ambulance for help after reportedly having come into trouble has vanished in Western Australia.

Nathan Scattini, 41, was walking in bushland in the Kelmscott area, about 23km southeast of Perth, when he was bitten by a snake on Sunday, according to police.

Mr Scattini called St John Ambulance for assistance at 6.40pm but didn't know his location.

A police search was launched "in the vicinity of Bob Blackburne Reserve and John Dunn Memorial Park in the Seville Grove and Kelmscott" and went late into Monday. The police helicopter, which is fitted with a heat-seeking infra-red camera, was used to scour bush but failed to find any trace of Mr Scattini and he has still not been found.

"Resources including the Police air wing and mounted section have been utilised overnight and into today, along with police officers conducting ground searches," a police statement issued yesterday read.

"Anyone who sees Nathan Scattini is asked to call police (on triple-0) immediately. Police are concerned for his welfare."

 

Nathan Scattini, 41, has not been found.
Nathan Scattini, 41, has not been found.

State Emergency Service personnel have also been assisting with the search.

 

Mr Scattini has a medium build, light skin and is about 175cm tall. He was wearing a black top, shorts, sneakers and sunglasses when he disappeared.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing person perth snake attack snakebite

Top Stories

    Man claimed he 'did nothing wrong' before being fatally shot

    premium_icon Man claimed he 'did nothing wrong' before being fatally shot

    Crime A MAN who was fatally shot by Corrective Services in Lismore had wept in court as he was refused bail earlier the same day.

    G'bah man stole from his employer 69 times, police allege

    premium_icon G'bah man stole from his employer 69 times, police allege

    News The man was employed at a licensed venue in Casino

    Barefoot and late for court: Nimbin man denies his identity

    premium_icon Barefoot and late for court: Nimbin man denies his identity

    News The judge had to ask the accused to stop speaking

    Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    premium_icon Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    News 'Moving' bridge could delay opening of section of highway upgrade