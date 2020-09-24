Personal trainer plans to open new studio in Lismore CBD

Lismore-based personal trainer Kate Cairnduff is preparing to open a new studio.

A POPULAR Lismore personal trainer has lodged plans with the council to open a new studio in the CBD.

Kate Cairnduff, from Fitness Manouvers, will open the studio at 139 Dawson St, if the change of use DA is approved by the council.

It is currently being assessed by staff after being on public exhibition earlier this month.

“The proponent is seeking to change the use of the existing ground floor shop tenancies to permit an indoor recreation facility to be utilised for the purpose of a one-on-one personal training studio,” documents lodged with the council explain.

“The proponent will train one client per session by appointment only.

“No fitness classes or outdoor classes are proposed.

“The PT studio will incorporate a waiting area, prowler track and equipment (bike, rower, smith machine, cable machine and free weights).

“However, it is noted that most sessions predominantly incorporate body weight exercises, pilates and stretching given most clients are aged 45 plus.”

Ms Cairnduff’s studio would be open Monday to Friday, 6am until 6pm and Saturday 8am until noon.

The personal trainer has been vocal about focusing on mental health to ultimately improve their physical health.

“Just train for the lifestyle, not for a certain look,” she told The Northern Star last year.

“If you train to feel better, the rest will all just come together.”