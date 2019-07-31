Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Personal trainer Renee Adam has been disqualified from driving for 11-months. Photo: Goodlife Health Clubs
Personal trainer Renee Adam has been disqualified from driving for 11-months. Photo: Goodlife Health Clubs
Crime

Personal trainer blew .204 after hens party

Annie Perets
by
31st Jul 2019 6:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast personal trainer who was involved in a crash while driving from a hen's night has lost her licence for 11-months.

Police officers found Renee Alexandra Adam asleep in a damaged car parked over a walkway about 6.20am on July 14, a court was told.

She blew an alcohol reading of .204.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to drink driving and obstructing police.

 

The 26-year-old wasn’t going to drive that night, but there was a chance of circumstances, a court was told. Photo: Facebook
The 26-year-old wasn’t going to drive that night, but there was a chance of circumstances, a court was told. Photo: Facebook

 

The court was told her car suffered damage including a flat tyre after it was involved in a minor traffic crash.

Adam reached into her bag and took out a cigarette after being asked for her driver's licence by police, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Adam had planned to stay in a Surfers Paradise hotel with her friends and had even hired a babysitter for the night.

But a change of circumstances involving a bachelor party made it "inappropriate" for her to go to the hotel, he said.

"She is very remorseful," Mr Gatenby said.

Adam was fined $950.

No conviction was recorded.

The court was told Adam was convicted of drink driving in 2015 for blowing a reading of .199.

More Stories

court drink driving gold coast hens party personal trainer

Top Stories

    Dying wish comes true for former Alstonville teacher

    premium_icon Dying wish comes true for former Alstonville teacher

    News "I WAS told I had days and weeks to live... I'm not ready to go yet. I've got too much I want to do”.

    Could the stories of buried treasure at Ballina be true?

    premium_icon Could the stories of buried treasure at Ballina be true?

    News Legend has it treasure was buried just before the outbreak of WWI

    Bernard Salt to launch new beachfront development

    premium_icon Bernard Salt to launch new beachfront development

    Property Demographer will also speak about attraction of the Ballina area

    Byron Bay property is expensive, sky is also blue

    premium_icon Byron Bay property is expensive, sky is also blue

    Property A magazine-worthy "private oasis” was the top seller in the region