Personal care drive to help those struggling financially

CARING APPEAL: FSG Australia and the Richmond-Tweed Regional Library have joined forces to collect personal care items to give away to those who need it. Pictured at Ballina library are FSG project co-ordinator Claire McNally (left) and Ballina librarian Kerrie Fairlie.

SOMETIMES it's the most everyday items that have to take a back seat for those who are doing it tough financially.

Social welfare organisation FSG Australia and the Richmond Tweed Regional Library have partnered up to launch the Personal Care Drive to help those in need.

If you would like to get involved, you can help by donating personal care items like toothpaste, soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products.

FSG Australia's regional manager, Isabel Perdriau, said these items "become a luxury when your ability to access this is restricted by your current circumstances”.

"So often we can take for granted the role personal care and hygiene play in our everyday lives. Its necessity, its value,” she said.

"For someone who may be experiencing a challenge in their lives, such as homelessness, and has not been able to wash their hair for weeks, to be able to do that freely can be life changing.

"We cannot underestimate the greater impact meeting a person's basic needs may have on them.

"It may just give them the confidence they needed to attend a property viewing, a medical appointment or a job interview, without worrying about being judged on their appearance.”

She said FSG recognised that libraries play an important role in "providing a linking space for the community, so what better place to reach out to those who may need assistance”.

Regional library manager, Jo Carmody, said the personal care drive "goes a long way in meeting a basic need we often take for granted”.

Contributions are welcome at the shire's libraries. Phone FSG on 6618 4970 or email ballina.info@fsg.org.au.