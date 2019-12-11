Personal best wins Malachi’s medal

PERSONAL BEST: Lismore para-athlete Malachi Canning, 13, won a bronze medal when he made a personal best in discus at the 2019 Australian All Schools National Championships in Perth on December 8.

“STOKED, I’m stoked.”

When Lismore teen Malachi Canning heard he had won a bronze in the U16 Boys Discus at Australian All Schools National Championships in Perth on December 8, he was beyond excited.

Para-athlete, Malachi, 13, made a throw of 27.98m, which was also a personal best.

Malachi 13, also took a highly respectable 5th in the shot put the next day with a distance of 8.47m.

The Year 7 student from Blue Hills College said he was pleased with his performance at the championships.

His mum Anette Sky said the whole family is really proud of his achievements.

Since the age of seven, Malachi has shone at track and field events and as an active member of Lismore Little Athletics, he continues to be an excellent ambassador of the club.

In January Malachi was named the recipient of the Aboriginal Citizen of the Year award after he won gold for discus and claimed three personal bests at the PSSA State Athletics in Sydney in 2018.

In 2018, some of his achievements included: winning gold for discus and achieving three personal bests at the PSSA State Athletics in Sydney; winning a Premier’s Sports Certificate for Athletics; competing in six events and winning six medals at the CIS State School Athletics in Sydney; competing in four events and winning four medals at the State Little Athletics in Sydney; being awarded a Newcastle Variety Hearts Scholarship for sport.

Malachi was named Lismore’s Little Athletics Athlete of the Year 2017/18.