Person trying to cross moving marina bridge shuts lift down

THE MARINA bridge briefly stopped working today after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving.

Mayor Matt Burnett told The Observer a pedestrian "decided to walk past" the gates, causing the drawbridge to freeze in place automatically about 1.45pm.

He said he was in the vicinity of the Matthew Flinders Bridge at the time, welcoming a boat in from Heron Island.

"We had to open the bridge (for the boat) but it automatically stopped when the person breached the pedestrian crossing," Cr Burnett said.

Electricians managed to have the bridge back down and cross-able within 30 minutes, however, Cr Burnett said there was no guarantee things would have been resolved that quickly.

"It's a little bit disappointing. Once someone tries to cross the moving bridge it stops for safety reasons," he said.

The bridge had to undergo a manual override, which relied on electricians deeming it safe.

Gladstone Harbour Festival goers were asked to remain patient and not attempt to cross the lift bridge when the boom gates were down.