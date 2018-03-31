Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The marina bridge briefly stopped working after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving today.
The marina bridge briefly stopped working after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving today. Michael Richards
Offbeat

Person trying to cross moving marina bridge shuts lift down

Sarah Steger
by
31st Mar 2018 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM

THE MARINA bridge briefly stopped working today after a man jumped the boom gates while it was still moving.

Mayor Matt Burnett told The Observer a pedestrian "decided to walk past" the gates, causing the drawbridge to freeze in place automatically about 1.45pm.

He said he was in the vicinity of the Matthew Flinders Bridge at the time, welcoming a boat in from Heron Island.

"We had to open the bridge (for the boat) but it automatically stopped when the person breached the pedestrian crossing," Cr Burnett said.

Electricians managed to have the bridge back down and cross-able within 30 minutes, however, Cr Burnett said there was no guarantee things would have been resolved that quickly.

"It's a little bit disappointing. Once someone tries to cross the moving bridge it stops for safety reasons," he said.

The bridge had to undergo a manual override, which relied on electricians deeming it safe.

Gladstone Harbour Festival goers were asked to remain patient and not attempt to cross the lift bridge when the boom gates were down.

breaking news editors picks gladstone harbour marina bridge
Gladstone Observer
Bluesfest 2018 busking competition champions named

Bluesfest 2018 busking competition champions named

Music Organisers said they were reeling with the "overwhelmingly insane” talent entered in this years competition

  • 31st Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Whole lotta love for Plant at Bluesfest

Whole lotta love for Plant at Bluesfest

Music Would he play Led Zeppelin, and has he still got it?

Festival director has 'no problem' with anti-Adani campaign

Festival director has 'no problem' with anti-Adani campaign

News Peter Noble has responded to artists' campaign against Adani

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

Environment Deputy Premier attends nuclear energy summit

Local Partners