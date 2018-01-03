Three hours to rescue man after farm accident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has taken a 60-year-old man to the Gold Coast Hospital after a farm accident at Federal.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has taken a 60-year-old man to the Gold Coast Hospital after a farm accident at Federal.

Update 2pm: A MAN injured in a farming accident is being airlifted to hospital after a nearly three-hour operation to extricate him from dense bushland.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is flying the 60-year-old to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known how long the man had been trapped before he was found.

Update 1.20pm: AN INJURED farmer has reportedly been extricated from an embankment by emergency services, who are now rushing to get him to the rescue helicopter.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said it is understood the man will be flown to The Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man's age and condition is not yet known.

It is understood that another man near the property alerted emergency services after hearing the injured man's cries for help.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter on scene of a suspected tractor crash at Federal. Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helico

Update 12.17pm: RESCUE crews are working to free a man trapped underneath what is understood to be a tractor after reports he crashed down an embankment at a Federal farm.

Paramedics have since reached the man and have treated him for pelvic and leg injuries.

Emergency services are preparing to carry out the man from the scene to the rescue helicopter, which has landed nearby.

It is unknown at this stage whether he will be flown to Lismore Base Hospital or Gold Coast University Hospital.

Update 11.45am: EMERGENCY services are trying to find an injured man in dense scrub near Federal after a suspected tractor accident at Federal.

Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics are inside a police four-wheel drive car trying to locate the injured man.

It is understood the man has been heard by emergency services yelling for help at the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is currently overhead and preparing to winch the man out.

Multiple police crews, two from Byron Bay and one from Brunswick Heads, are at the scene along with the Rural Fire Service and Ambulance.

Original story 11.15am: EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident at a macadamia farm at Federal.

It is believed a person is trapped under machinery at the farm.

Paramedics were called to the Federal Dr, Federal about 10.35am to reports that suggest a tractor rollover at a property.

It is understood paramedics are working to access the person, whose age and gender is unknown at this stage.

The Rural Fire Service is also on scene.