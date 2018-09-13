Person taken to hospital after car rollover

A person is trapped after a vehicle rollover near Mullumbimby.

A person is trapped after a vehicle rollover near Mullumbimby. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

UPDATE 1.10pm: ONE person has been taken to hospital after an incident on Coolamon Scenic Drive.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said paramedics remained at the scene of the rollover, near the Myocum Rd turn off south of Mullumbimby.

While a 20-year-old woman was previously trapped, he said one person had now been taken to Byron Central Hospital in a stable condition with unknown injuries.

He said there was believed to be one other person injured in the crash, which emergency services were first called to about 11.45am.

UPDATE 12.30pm: EMERGENCY crews are working to free a woman trapped after a vehicle rollover.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 20-year-old woman was believed to still be inside the car, which rolled on Coolamon Scenic Dr south of Mullumbimby.

"The patient is conscious and breathing," he said.

He said the woman was believed to be the driver of the car.

The vehicle has flipped and come to rest on the passenger side, he said.

While initial reports suggested multiple persons were injured, he said there may be just one patient.

A Fire and Rescue NSW media spokeswoman said one fire crew from Mullumbimby was at the scene, along with police.

Original story: ONE person is believed to be trapped after a vehicle rollover.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Coolamon Scenic Dr near Mullumbimby about 11.45am.

"There is someone trapped," the spokesman said.

"There are multiple persons injured.

"We have two units on their way."

He said the incident was believed to be near the Myocum Rd intersection.

It's understood just one vehicle is involved.

More details to come.