Two people taken to hospital after crash at Alstonville

Aisling Brennan
by
6th Mar 2019 1:35 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM

UPDATE, 2pm: TWO people involved in a two vehicle crash at Alstonville have been taken to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

An elderly man and woman were taken by ambulance to the hospital this afternoon to be treated to lacerations to the face and leg.

Another elderly man was treated at the scene but did not require to go to hospital.

The scene at the corner of Lismore Rd and Kays Lane has been cleared.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are attempting to rescue a elderly person trapped in a two vehicle crash at Alstonville this afternoon.

Careflight Rescue, ambulance and fire crews were called to the crash site on the corner of Lismore Rd and Kays Lane in Alstonville just after 1pm on Wednesday.

NSW Ambulance media confirmed the crews were unable to unable to open the door of one of the cars involved but were treating the trapped elderly patient for minor injuries to their leg.

The other two other elderly patients are being treated at the scene for possible shock, while one of the drivers is also being treated for lacerations to right forearm and left hand.

Crews are waiting to assess whether the patient who is trapped will need to be transported to hospital once freed, either by Careflight Rescue Helicopter or by ambulance.

Lismore Northern Star

