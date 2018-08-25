Menu
A person is believed to be trapped after a crash on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.
Breaking

Woman injured in crash on Pacific Highway

Liana Turner
by
25th Aug 2018 12:30 PM

UPDATE: 1.20pm

A WOMAN has been treated after an incident on the Pacific Highway. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene near the Broadwater BP about 12.15pm.

He said a 50-year-old woman received non life-threatening injuries including lacerations to her face and abdominal pain.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and did not require transport to hospital. 

No other people were injured. 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a person trapped after a crash on the Pacific Highway.

According to Live Traffic NSW, there were reports of a car accident on the highway at Broadwater, near Mathers Lane, about 12.20pm.

Traffic is reportedly being affected in both directions.

Motorists should exercise caution.

More details to come.

