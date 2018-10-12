Menu
Person trapped after car slips off road

Alison Paterson
by
12th Oct 2018 11:06 AM

AN ELDERLY driver is trapped in a car which has slipped off the road this morning.

An Ambulance New South Wales spokesman said they currently have two road crews on their way to the incident on

Old Bangalow Rd, between Suffolk Park and Byron Bay.

"At 10:56am we were alerted a vehicle has slipped and tipped on its side on Old Bangalow Rd," he said.

"The informant who made the call is stilI in the car."

It is not known if the driver is a man or a woman at this stage.

"Two crews are now on their way to the incident 5km south of the Byron Bay railway line," the spokesman said.

More to come.

