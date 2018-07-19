Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Highway reopens after overturned car closed lanes

Cathy Adams
by
19th Jul 2018 9:13 AM

UPDATE 10.47am: ALL northbound lanes have reopened on the M1 Pacific Motorway in Ewingsdale after an earlier car crash approaching St Helena Tunnel.

The diversion via Hinterland Way and Myocum Road has been lifted.

Northbound traffic on the motorway remains heavy so motorists are advised to allow additional travel time as conditions return to normal.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: PEOPLE are trapped after a car towing a trailer flipped onto its roof on the Pacific Highway this morning.

The single-car crash happened at Ewingsdale, approaching the St Helena Tunnel.

Police received the report at 8.38am and all emergency services are at the scene, including ambulance, police and highway control.

At this stage it is not known how many people are trapped in the car, or the extent of their injuries.

Northbound lanes of the highway are closed.

Traffic is very heavy in the area with reports of queues up to 1km long.

Diversions are in place, so northbound drivers should exit the highway at Bangalow, head north on the Hinterland Way and rejoin the highway at Myocum Rd. 

Related Items

crash pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Black market': Why finding a rental is harder than ever

    'Black market': Why finding a rental is harder than ever

    News TENANTS' rights are being exploited as landlords take advantage of the increasing competition for housing.

    Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    premium_icon Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    Offbeat Casino couple remembers the funny times of their wedding 60 yrs ago

    'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    premium_icon 'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    Property The home has been immaculately restored and is ready for a new owner

    Local Partners