Person pulled from car after three-car crash on Kyogle Rd

A DRIVER was rescued from their car after a three car crash on the outskirts of Lismore this afternoon.

The person, who's age and gender is unknown, was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital after being extracted from the car by Police Rescue.

It is understood no one else was injured in the crash at Leycester Rd off Kyogle Rd about 1.30pm.

Fire & Rescue Lismore were on scene for half an hour clearing the scene and a small oil spill off the road.

Emergency services were delayed in arriving at the scene after confusion resulted in responders given the wrong address Leycester St, Lismore.

Station officer Fire & Rescue Lismore, Ian Grimwood said the incident was an important reminder to the public to do their utmost to report the correct location of an incident to Triple Zero.
 

