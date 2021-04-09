Menu
A person is un custody following a deadly mass shooting. Picture: KXAN
Crime

Person opens fire in horror mass shooting

by Ally Foster
9th Apr 2021 9:01 AM

One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a person reportedly opened fire inside a warehouse in Bryan, Texas.

The suspect is now in custody and is believed to be an Kent Moore Cabinets, where the shooting took place, according to KBTX.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske told the employee showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse. Police were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on Thursday (local time).

 

 

 

One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN
One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN

One person died at the scene and five others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least four of those people are in critical condition.

A sixth person was also hospitalised after suffering from an asthma attack.

Mr Buske said the person was gone by the time police arrived.

 

More to come.

 

Originally published as Person opens fire in horror mass shooting

editors picks gun control gun crime mass shooting usa

