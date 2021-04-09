One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a person reportedly opened fire inside a warehouse in Bryan, Texas.

The suspect is now in custody and is believed to be an Kent Moore Cabinets, where the shooting took place, according to KBTX.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske told the employee showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse. Police were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on Thursday (local time).

BRYAN TX MASS SHOOTING UPDATE:

•Suspect is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and is in custody



•Four employees critically injured



•5th victim not critical



•1 deceased



•Suspect was involved in chase and shooting of DPS trooper in Grimes County pic.twitter.com/kl4aUI4XBr — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN

One person died at the scene and five others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least four of those people are in critical condition.

A sixth person was also hospitalised after suffering from an asthma attack.

Mr Buske said the person was gone by the time police arrived.

More to come.

Originally published as Person opens fire in horror mass shooting