Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane crash near Port Douglas

5th Oct 2018 5:26 AM

 

UPDATE: 8.20pm

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of the ultra-light aircraft crash that occurred near Port Douglas this afternoon.

Initial inquiries indicate the aircraft crashed into an airfield on the Captain Cook Highway shortly before 5.30pm.

The 66-year-old male pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing with assistance from Recreational Aviation Australia and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

 

 

UPDATE: 7.40pm

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed the pilot involved in the light aircraft crash near Port Douglas has died.

About 7pm, it was reported that efforts to rescusitate the patient had stopped.

The person was said to be flying a Microlight aircraft and crash-landed near a small airstrip between Mossman and Port Douglas.

Multiple emergency crews attended the site, where the aircraft was left in a wreck.

 

 

A PERSON is in a critical condition following a light plane crash off the Captain Cook Highway near Port Douglas at 5.20pm.

Two fire crews and multiple emrgency services are on scene, and the Rescue Helicopter has arrived.

More to come.

light aircraft micronisia plane crash port douglas

Top Stories

    Brave teen with degenerative disorder just wants normal life

    premium_icon Brave teen with degenerative disorder just wants normal life

    Health LUKE Spencer needs help with his battle for independence.

    'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    premium_icon 'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    Crime "I thought 'Oh my god I just got my young fella stabbed'"

    Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    premium_icon Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    Crime The craft scheme came undone after police started tapping phones

    We are the champions: Photos of all our winning sports teams

    premium_icon We are the champions: Photos of all our winning sports teams

    Sport Photo gallery of winners of the winter sport competitions

    Local Partners