One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

UPDATE 5.48PM: A VIDEO of the aftermath of the frenzied attack shows at least two men lying on the ground being attended to by others as paramedics arrive on scene.

"Get over here now, hurry up ... my husband can't breathe ... get over here now," a woman can be heard screaming on the video.

Witnesses told The Gold Coast Bulletin reporters the disagreement started between the three wounded men and a man with tattoos on his face.

The three men chased the tattooed man down the street for a short distance before they were ambushed by him. He was wielding a large kitchen knife.

It will be alleged he stabbed all three in a frenzied attack.A group of about 20 people reportedly ran in to defend the three men, brandishing bottles and poles.

There are unconfirmed reports local schools were put in lockdown.

A man has been taken into custody, but no formal charges have been laid.

Several locals witnessed the incident and police are conducting interviews.

UPDATE 5.05PM: A MAN has died and two other men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation at Murwillumbah today.

About 12.30pm today, police and emergency services attended Knox Park in Brisbane Street after receiving reports of people fighting.

Police located three injured men suffering stab wounds.

They found a 46-year-old man with serious stab wounds to the torso, a 18-year-old man with a wound to the chest and a third man, 29, with wounds to his arm.

The 46-year-old was being rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital when he went into cardiac arrest, forcing paramedics to perform CPR and take him to Tweed Hospital. He later died.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the deceased man's son, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital. He remains in a critical condition suffering wound to his chest.

Another man, aged 29, was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital suffering minor injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 3:05PM: A TEENAGER and a man in his 50s have been among three people hospitalised with stab wounds following reports of a wild brawl near a children's playground at Murwillumbah's Knox Park.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Prince St, Murwillumbah at about 12.30pm on Tuesday to transport two of the three.

Police say the other presented himself. One of the three is in a serious condition.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said one was about 50-years-old with stab wounds.

"He was taken to the Tweed Hospital," the spokesman said.

"Another male in his teens with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital."

Police confirmed a man has been taken into custody.

Witnesses claimed on social media a large group of youths wielding poles and knives were involved in the fight.

One witness said she saw the brawling and immediately called police.

"I was there," she posted to the Murwillumbah Matters Facebook page.

"I called 000. The cops took 25mins at least to get there.

"They started fighting at the rotundas and moved down through the park.

"They were right next to the children's park with poles and knives, we had to try to stop our very young kids from seeing. Just disgusting and a little frightening too."

Another man claimed about "30 young kids" were using whatever weapons they could find.

"Everyone was screaming, it would (have) been scary for the kids," he posted to Facebook. "There was about 30 young kids with poles, whatever they could get their hands on."

Another woman was at the nearby tennis club when the fight erupted.

"We could see the brawl (from the tennis clubhouse), there was about 20 or so kids throwing glass bottles and hitting each other," she said.

"This incident reinforces that we need cops in M'bah because I had to ring Tweed police."

EARLIER: At least one person has been taken to hospital following reports of brawling at Murwillumbah's Knox Park.

Brendon Cullen, Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector, confirmed police were currently on the scene investigating.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said few details were available but that there had been reports of a fight near the playground of the town's central park.

She said one person was being transported to hospital.

