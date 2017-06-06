20°
News

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

Mitchell Crawley | 6th Jun 2017 1:35 PM Updated: 5:07 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5.48PM: A VIDEO of the aftermath of the frenzied attack shows at least two men lying on the ground being attended to by others as paramedics arrive on scene.

Chaotic scenes after several people were stabbed at Murwillumbah. Photo: Nine News
Chaotic scenes after several people were stabbed at Murwillumbah. Photo: Nine News

"Get over here now, hurry up ... my husband can't breathe ... get over here now," a woman can be heard screaming on the video.

Witnesses told The Gold Coast Bulletin reporters the disagreement started between the three wounded men and a man with tattoos on his face.

The three men chased the tattooed man down the street for a short distance before they were ambushed by him. He was wielding a large kitchen knife.

It will be alleged he stabbed all three in a frenzied attack.A group of about 20 people reportedly ran in to defend the three men, brandishing bottles and poles.

Police scour the scene in Murwillumbah.
Police scour the scene in Murwillumbah. Steve Holland

There are unconfirmed reports local schools were put in lockdown.

A man has been taken into custody, but no formal charges have been laid.

Several locals witnessed the incident and police are conducting interviews.

 

UPDATE 5.05PM: A MAN has died and two other men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation at Murwillumbah today.

About 12.30pm today, police and emergency services attended Knox Park in Brisbane Street after receiving reports of people fighting.

Police located three injured men suffering stab wounds.

They found a 46-year-old man with serious stab wounds to the torso, a 18-year-old man with a wound to the chest and a third man, 29, with wounds to his arm.

The 46-year-old was being rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital when he went into cardiac arrest, forcing paramedics to perform CPR and take him to Tweed Hospital. He later died.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the deceased man's son, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital. He remains in a critical condition suffering wound to his chest.

Another man, aged 29, was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital suffering minor injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner and investigations are continuing.

 

UPDATE 3:05PM: A TEENAGER and a man in his 50s have been among three people hospitalised with stab wounds following reports of a wild brawl near a children's playground at Murwillumbah's Knox Park.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Prince St, Murwillumbah at about 12.30pm on Tuesday to transport two of the three.

Police say the other presented himself. One of the three is in a serious condition. 

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said one was about 50-years-old with stab wounds.

"He was taken to the Tweed Hospital," the spokesman said.

"Another male in his teens with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital."

Police confirmed a man has been taken into custody.

Witnesses claimed on social media a large group of youths wielding poles and knives were involved in the fight.

One witness said she saw the brawling and immediately called police.

"I was there," she posted to the Murwillumbah Matters Facebook page.

"I called 000. The cops took 25mins at least to get there.

"They started fighting at the rotundas and moved down through the park.

"They were right next to the children's park with poles and knives, we had to try to stop our very young kids from seeing. Just disgusting and a little frightening too."

Another man claimed about "30 young kids" were using whatever weapons they could find.

"Everyone was screaming, it would (have) been scary for the kids," he posted to Facebook. "There was about 30 young kids with poles, whatever they could get their hands on."

Another woman was at the nearby tennis club when the fight erupted.

"We could see the brawl (from the tennis clubhouse), there was about 20 or so kids throwing glass bottles and hitting each other," she said.

"This incident reinforces that we need cops in M'bah because I had to ring Tweed police."

Jade Juleff posted this image to Facebook showing the police response.
Jade Juleff posted this image to Facebook showing the police response. Sourced Facebook, Jade Juleff

EARLIER: At least one person has been taken to hospital following reports of brawling at Murwillumbah's Knox Park.

Brendon Cullen, Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector, confirmed police were currently on the scene investigating.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said few details were available but that there had been reports of a fight near the playground of the town's central park.

She said one person was being transported to hospital.

More to come.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  editors picks fight murwillumbah tweed byron local area command tweed crime

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

A WILD brawl in Knox Park has ended in tragedy.

Meat co-op fined by EPA over waste water requirements

Fined $15,000 for failing to meet requirements of a program

Woman reports sexual assault at Tyagarah

A man wanted for questioning by police in relation to an assault at Tyagarah.

Police are looking for assailant in beach attack

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

Jake Brumley, Tom Burns, and Connor Moriarty from the Byron Bay surf life saving club. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Surf Club facility funding doubled to $4 million.

Local Partners

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

NSW Government to double surf club facility funding to $4 million.

Firework warning issued for long weekend

Fireworks at Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

SafeWork NSW targeting long weekend firework displays

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

Nanna's Irish jig raising a pint for fundraising

LUCK OF THE IRISH: On Friday June 9 at the Lismore Bowls Club, the Knitting Nanas will hold an Irish party night complete with dancing, Guinness pies and an Irish Joke competition.

Luck of the Irish with Knitting Nannas fundraiser

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

UNDER CONTRACT

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!