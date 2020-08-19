Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major incident is unfolding off Manly this afternoon with one person dead after a boat capsized. Emergency services have raced to the scene.
A major incident is unfolding off Manly this afternoon with one person dead after a boat capsized. Emergency services have raced to the scene.
Breaking

Person dead and another clings for life to capsized boat

by Brayden Heslehurst, Patrick Billings
19th Aug 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is reportedly dead and another is still clinging to a capsized boat off a harbour close to Brisbane this afternoon.

It is believed the boat has capsized in waters between North Stradbroke Island and Green Island.

A Brisbane Coast Guard spokesman said crews were heading to the scene now.

Originally published as Person dead, another clings for life to capsized boat

boat accident drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Premium Content Fire still burning in swampy grassland

        Breaking FIREFIGHTERS are on scene, working to establish containment lines around the grassfire.

        Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        Premium Content Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        News The council is in early discussions with landowners

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...

        International students given access to emergency food hampers

        Premium Content International students given access to emergency food...

        News The program offers support to international students impacted during COVID-19.

        • 19th Aug 2020 2:00 PM