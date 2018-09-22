Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating two road fatalities on Queensland roads overnight. Picture: File image
News

One dead after car crashes into house

22nd Sep 2018 7:21 AM
A PERSON has been killed after a car crashed through a fence and into the front of a house on Brisbaneâ€™s northside.

Road diversions were in place on Appleby Rd between Stafford Rd and Redwood St early on Saturday morning, following the crash at 2am.

Police confirmed a person had died at the scene, while another person was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

The death is the second fatality overnight, with a young pedestrian also killed west of Brisbane.

A man in his 20s was hit by a vehicle as he walked along Tara Kogan Rd, Tara, west of Toowoomba, about 7pm on Friday.

He was taken to Tara Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both fatalities.

