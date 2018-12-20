Man dies on Coast beach while between the flags

An elderly man has died after he was pulled from the surf at Kings Beach.

UPDATE: 3:30PM: DESPITE swimming between the flags, in calm, favourable Kings Beach conditions, an elderly man has died after he was pulled from the water unconscious this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was first seen by beach-goers who alerted the beach lifeguards at 1.05pm.

They worked on the man, performing initial CPR for several minutes before Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics arrived on scene.

He was in a critical condition and could not be revived.

Caloundra lifeguard supervisor Rhys Drury said two members of the public alerted life guards and assisted with bring the man ashore.

"Our lifeguards met the patient in about waist-depth water. We can confirm that the patient was seen laying face-down in the water," he said.

Mr Drury said it appeared the patient was swimming at Kings Beach on his own, but he was between the flags.

"As you can see it's quite calm out there ... he's just been out having a swim as far as we know," he said.

The man may have suffered a medical condition in the water, but Mr Drury said authorities would know more after an investigation.

He said incidents like this took a toll on lifeguards.

"With any emergency service, this is why we're here and these type of things are what we try and prevent," he said.

"We're offering counselling to all our lifeguards and the support that they need.

"It's not the way that we want to start the summer, and it's definitely traumatic for all involved."

So close to Christmas, lifeguards want to make sure everyone gets home safely after visiting the beach.

"Sometimes these things happen, but it's just been an unfortunate afternoon," Mr Drury said.

Verena Nemetala was visiting the beach from Brisbane when she saw lifeguards and paramedics attempt to save the man.

"There was just a man on the ground already, and the first response lifeguards came down and started doing CPR," she said.

"I started seeing blood come out of his mouth on one side.

"They were doing CPR for a good 20, 30 minutes, and he was not responsive.

"Pretty sure one of the by-standers called the ambulance.

"I thought everything was okay because no one rushing, no one was doing anything like that.



