Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services on scene at a serious single vehicle crash on the Centenary Hwy.
Emergency services on scene at a serious single vehicle crash on the Centenary Hwy. Darren Hallesy
Breaking

Man critical after crashing down 30m highway embankment

Emma Clarke
by
12th Oct 2018 12:12 PM | Updated: 1:03 PM

UPDATE 12PM: A 62-year-old man is expected to be taken to hospital in a critical condition after he crashed down an embankment on the Centenary Highway at Augustine Heights.

Emergency services are still on scene.

The man will be taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with head, chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

The high acuity response was on board for transport.

The Forensic Crash Uni is on scene.

Photos
View Gallery

INITIAL: AT LEAST one person is critically injured after a vehicle crashed down a 30m embankment on the Centenary Highway.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash at Augustine Heights at about 10.30am.

One patient has suffered critical head injuries and is being treated.

Related Items

augustine heights centenrary hwy editors picks qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

    Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

    Crime THE man, who had a pregnant woman and two children in the car with him, allegedly rammed a police vehicle and threatened to kill officers.

    Motorcyclist killed in Pacific Highway crash

    Motorcyclist killed in Pacific Highway crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at the scene

    After 50 years, barber shop icon is cutting back

    premium_icon After 50 years, barber shop icon is cutting back

    Business Lismore icon Peter Tozer is calling time on his career

    PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

    News Investigation under way into truck crash

    • 12th Oct 2018 11:13 AM

    Local Partners