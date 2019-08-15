Permits to come into force across region this weekend

BUSH FIRE DANGER: Permits will come into force this Saturday, August 17 after increased fire activity. Pictured, firefighters have been battling a blaze on the Summerland Way at Clearfield, near Rappville, south of Casino.

BUSH FIRE DANGER: Permits will come into force this Saturday, August 17 after increased fire activity. Pictured, firefighters have been battling a blaze on the Summerland Way at Clearfield, near Rappville, south of Casino. Casino Rural Fire Brigade

AFTER increased bush fire activity, the NSW Rural Fire Service is urging residents to prepare now for what could be a long and protracted fire season.

The Bush Fire Danger Period will start early this year for the Far North Coast and Northern Rivers, with permits coming into effect from this Saturday, August 17.

From Saturday, landholders within the Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shires will need to obtain a free fire permit from their local fire control centre before lighting any fires, including hazard reduction burns.

NSW RFS Far North Coast manager Superintendent David Cook said a number of factors, including local fuel conditions and current and predicted weather patterns, are considered before declaring a variation to the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period.

"Warm and windy conditions across the Far North Coast are continuing to dry out vegetation very quickly, which is of great concern leading into the bush fire season,” Supt Cook said.

"We have also seen a significant increase in fire activity across northern NSW in the past week, particularly in Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers areas, with local resources being deployed to assist.”

Superintendent Cook said residents need to make and discuss their bush fire survival plan now.

"This is to ensure all members of the household know what to do on days of increased fire danger and what to do if their home or property is threatened by fire,” he said.

"Residents should prepare their property by removing flammable materials from their yards, clearing leaves from gutters and checking hoses can reach all around the house.”

During the Bush Fire Danger Period, any person wishing to light a fire will require a permit.

On days of Very High fire danger or above, as well as Total Fire Bans, all fire permits are automatically suspended.

For more information or to check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.