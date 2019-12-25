Permits stilled needed, despite the rain

HIGH FIRE DANGER: Temperatures are expected to rise and a State of Emergency has been declared across NSW ahead of weekend of high fire danger. Photo shows crews from the Kyogle RFS helping out at the Rappville bushfire.

THE Rural Fire Service reminds everyone that fire permits remain suspended across the Far North Coast and Northern Rivers areas.

This means residents are unable to burn piles of vegetation, grass or areas of bush.

Permits will not be available for general burning off until the region receive significant rain – somewhere around 150-200 mm across the whole area.

The RFS said while some rain is predicted over the Christmas period – unfortunately its not likely to be enough to change the permit situation.