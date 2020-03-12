Performers turn utes into a stage to raise money for bushfire relief

STELLAR: Despite the rain, the Tunes on Utes event last Sunday raised more than $2,700 raised for bushfire relief, following devastating Rappville and Busby Flat area fires, where 21 homes were destroyed. Photo: Lisa Gough

AN EVENT staged on the back of two utes has helped to make a big different to those affected by last year’s bushfires.

Standing on the back of two utes parked back to back, performers gave it their all at Brooklet, south of Bangalow, last Sunday as the community helped raise funds for bushfire relief.

Tunes on Utes organisers said the inaugural event was a roaring success, with the event raising more than $2700.

Organiser Dylan Arnot said despite the rain, the event was a massive success with more than 150 music lovers coming to enjoy the spectacle.

“It was an absolutely incredible turnout from the local community in support of those people going through seriously tough times at Rappville,” he said.

“We were so stoked to share such a fun and successful event with the local community. And somehow we found a dry window.”

Mr Arnot said himself and his wife Anneli Knight, along with local band Nightcap Shakedown, decided to host the event to raise funds following the devastating Rappville and Busby Flat area fires in October last year, where 21 homes were destroyed.

He said all money raised will go to Casino-based charity Our Two Hands, where funds will be distributed directly to bushfire victims in dire need of support.

Performers included Dylan Arnot and the Nightcap Shakedown, Sofiella and the Handsome Husbands, Ben Wilson, Peter Koro and Tim Stokes, as well as internationally-recognised local comedian Joel Salom.

Mr Arnot also thanked Crusta Woodfired’s owner Daniel Von Kritter, who donated ingredients and time to raise $1400 for bushfire relief, with $700 of these funds to go to a Bushfire Wildlife Fund and $700 to go to Rappville.

He said he hopes to be able to offer the Tunes on Utes event again in the future.

“We hope to do it again soon,” he said.