Perfect weather, crystal-clear water for ocean swim classic

LOCAL LADS: Nigel Cluer 65-69 years winner, Graeme Condie 60-64 years winner and first onto the beach and Chris Lowry winner of the men's 70-75. Christian Morrow

SWIMMERS from Queensland took out first place in both the men's and women's Super Fish Division of the 32nd Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic yesterday.

Sixteen year old Nudgee College student Thomas Raymond was fastest in the men's, swimming the 2.2km course in 25.20.

Nineteen year old Mikayla Messer from Nudgee was fastest woman, swimming the distance in just over 27 minutes.

The Swim Classic and the 800m Mitre 10 Mini Swim were blessed with perfect weather and crystal clear water conditions but the 1100 competitors had to contend with choppy conditions away from the beach.

ON THE BEACH: Alexandra Evans from Mullumbimby Swimming Club was the first woman home. Christian Morrow

First man home in the race, Graeme Condie, winning the men's 60-64 division, said he could never settle into a race rhythm.

"You were just punching through it until about 200m off the beach,” he said.

First woman to hit the beach was Brunswick Heads' Alexandra Evans, one of the many competitors from Mullumbimby Swimming Club.

Secretary/treasurer of the Winter Whales, Phil Boyd, said the club members were well pleased with this year's numbers - 150 took part in the Mini Swim, with the rest in the Swim Classic.

SUPERFISH WINNERS: Mikayla Messer, 19, from Nudgee and Thomas Raymond, 16, from Nudgee College. Christian Morrow

"We were concerned numbers may be down this year with School Holidays and Easter overlapping but we had a flood of entries over the last week,” Mr Boyd said.

"This puts us great position to crack the million dollar mark in donations to local community groups next year.”

Swimmers were watched over by a huge contingent of safety vessels making the day one of the safest to take to the water in the Bay.

"We've got two jet boats, one from Brunswick Heads, four jet skis and about 60 lifesavers on surf skis and paddle boards out there.”

Previous winners have included Olympians Grant Hackett, Ky Hurst and Melissa Gorman.