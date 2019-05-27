Perfect ride puts Gilmore on top

PERFECT WAVE: Stephanie Gilmore is now world No 1 after winning the Bali Pro at the weekend.

PERFECT WAVE: Stephanie Gilmore is now world No 1 after winning the Bali Pro at the weekend. Damea Dorsey

A PERFECT 10-point ride helped Tweed Heads surfer Stephanie Gilmore seal the win and a world No 1 ranking in the Corona Bali Pro at the weekend.

The seven-time World Surf League champion, came into the event sitting in fifth place on the leaderboard, searching for her first win of the year

She powered through the draw and defeated Sally Fitzgibbons in the final.

Fitzgibbons hunted the tubes but struggled to find an exit, leaving Gilmore to control the heat with two mid-range scores until the final minutes,

Gilmore used priority to take off on a set, hit the first section, pull into the longest tube of the heat and come out to attack the close-out.

Her wave was the first and only perfect 10-point ride of the event and only the second of the 2019 season.

"I can't believe this, I just can't,” Gilmore said.

"I knew Sally (Fitzgibbons) was going to be out there looking for barrels, but I just had to stick to my game plan and find the right waves and make the best out of them.

"At the end, I was thinking 'Just get the excellent range' because I haven't really done that all event and I just kept thinking about then pulled the trigger on that one and just closed my eyes and held my line and then I came up. It was so cool.”

The win in Bali was the 30th championship tour victory of her career and rockets her to world No 1, overtaking 17-year-old Caroline Marks.

"I didn't know that it was possible for me to go to the top of the rankings, so I'm so stoked with that,” Gilmore said.

"I was wearing yellow this week and painted my nails yellow so I made my intentions pretty clear.

"I don't know what Margaret River is going to deliver, but I'll be going there to do my best and just hope I can hold on to the yellow Jeep Leader Jersey all year. This is just amazing.”