Perfect reaction to brutal Tinder dumping

Woman who travelled three hours to meet date dumped for being ‘fat’.

Woman who travelled three hours to meet date dumped for being ‘fat’.

A WOMAN who claims she was cruelly branded "fat" while enduring the "worst Tinder date ever" has enjoyed an unexpected turn of fate after kind strangers generously gave her cash to cover the cost of her awful excursion.

Jade Savage, 28, of the UK, spent three-and-a-half hours and £93 ($A167) travelling to see a man she had met on Tinder, The Sun reported.

However, the date came to an abrupt end when the 27-year-old car salesman insulted Jade the moment she walked out of the train station.

Jade Savage, of the UK, was called ‘fat’ as she stepped off the train to meet a man she’d met online. Picture: Supplied

Jade said her date told her she had "put some weight on" and accused her of looking nothing like she had on a previous date - just four weeks earlier.

When walking to his car, the man again accused her of being "fat" before scrapping the date when she told him he was being rude.

The pair, who had been out together a few times before, were meant to be going for drinks but the rendezvous was over in just five minutes.

As a joke, the mother-of-one set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £90 ($A162) to recover the cost of her train fare to get to the date, but it has already peaked at more than £780 ($A1400).

In total Jade spent $167 on her trip to and from Peterborough. Picture: The Sun

"I was chatting to him on the phone when I got to the train station, waiting for him to pick me up," Jade said.

As she walked across the station, her date clocked her across the forecourt and made the awful remark about her weight.

"I was like, 'No, you can't say that'," she said.

"It was clear he wanted to call the whole thing off, but I still hoped we could have a nice time so we went to his car.

"But he said, 'I can say it, it's a fact. You have put weight on, so therefore I can joke about it'.

The last brutal nail in the coffin was when he drove Jade back to the station and told her to go home, she said.

Jade’s date claimed she had ‘put some weight on’ as she stepped off the train in Peterborough. Picture: Supplied

She then waited another hour to get the train home - and set up the funding page while she had a £5 ($A9) glass of wine at the station.

Care worker Jade, whose costs also included taxis to and from home, added: "My mates were laughing with me, saying, 'You've paid £90 to go to Peterborough, be called fat and then get sent home'. It was the worst and shortest date I've been on.

"I see the funny side and that's why I did the GoFundMe and it's got £45 already, which I'm obviously very grateful for."

Many have taken to her GoFundMe page to leave messages of support, with one person, who appears to be from a rival dating app, donating a very generous £200 ($A360).

"Hi Jade - here's something towards your next, hopefully much better date. We think you'd be more successful on Badoo.com - so please contact us, and we'll set you up with a premium account. Look forward to hearing how you get on!"

"She looks beautiful the man she met is an arrogant fool," said another.

A woman who donated £50 ($A90) to Jade's cause left a comment saying "women your size" but he'd be happy to date me when I was slim! You deserve better xx."

"I donate this money despite you covered the initial £90 so you can go and have nice meal and forget the loser who accused you of being fat," said another who gave Jade £20 ($A36).

MORE BRUTAL TINDER DATES

Earlier this year, another British woman shared details of her "horrible" Tinder date, after he slammed her outfit by comparing it to an Op-Shop purchase.

The man, who went by the name of George, described Thea Lauryn Chippendale's mink lace dress as a "charity job".

Thea Lauryn Chippendale was slammed by her Tinder match who described her as a ‘joke’ and her outfit (pictured) as ‘awful’. She had captioned the tweet ‘All men are trash’.

The series of texts begins with George saying, "Not gonna lie you're a bit of a joke but that dress in the last photo is not doing any favours. Hope this helps."

His comment prompted the 20-year-old student to simply say, "excuse me?" to which he responded, "you heard".

"Why did you feel like you needed to comment on it?" she asked.

"Is your head so far up your own a*** that you thought your opinion mattered?"

But George, who has since been described as a "tool", couldn't see the issue.

"Literally had to tell you that else I wouldn't of slept. It's awful you not reckon? Charity shop job!" he responded.

He told the 20-year-old she should shop somewhere ‘decent’.

He continued by adding; "I tell you what … GROW UP! And shop somewhere decent! Thanks. Hope this helps."

Out of frustration, she captioned the tweet "All men are trash". It has since amassed more than 94,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments, with many defending her choice of attire.

"Wow I can smell his insecurity from here hahahahaha, u are literally gorgeous tho omg x."

Another Twitter user agreed it was a "horrible message to receive".

"It's awful to read but you handled it very well," he told Thea, adding, "If it helps, this is another prime example where his words show more about him than anyone else."