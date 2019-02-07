Perfect conditions for trawler course

SAILING AHEAD: Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz on Trade Secret during the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club round at the weekend.

THE conditions were pretty much perfect for sailing last Sunday for the the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing clubs trawler harbour course.

An East Nor-East breeze blowing at about 12 knots on a clear day brought out a huge fleet.

The course was started upriver near the Burns Point Ferry, racing upwind beyond Ballina CBD and back again - a large triangle which tested downwind skills in an attempt to fight the fast-moving outgoing tide.

Local knowledge of sand bars and tidal movement played a part in most sailors' tactics.

There were 10 monohulls, three of which were pacers competing in the pacer series.

Others included NS14's sailed "one-up”, impulses, lasers and an RS Aero.

After the handicapper had weaved some magic Graham Hams in his NS14 had won the day with an eleven second margin over his son-in-law (it's a family club), Cameron Delaney.

Conversation might have been muted that night at the family dinner table.

In third place was Greg Spencer sailing Bubbles the laser.

In the pacer championship, sailed in club-owned pacers, Steffen and Reuben, recent graduates of the club's learn to sail program and racing together for the first time won by a few seconds over Trent and Daisy Morgan.

Out of six boats In the gennaker (asymmetrical spinnaker) division, Barry Bradford, fresh from his win in the recent Formula 15 national championships won the day with crew Anna Hugenholtz.

Formula 15 sailors Michael Wiley and Tara Goodey came in a minute after, with RS 100 sailor Duncan Dey taking third.

In a fleet of nine catamarans comprised of Nacra 4.5s, a Nacra 18, an A-class, a Nacra 16 squared and a Taipan, Phill Robbins the club commodore had a big win over Col Woodbry and Ric Chalmers.

In the trailer sailor division of six starters Col Hinwood and crew took the race by a mere 12 seconds over Reg, skippered by Bill Heuchmer.

Incy Winci steered by Graeme Fleming a further minute behind.