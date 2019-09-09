Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Breaking

Peregian fire: 'I just grabbed my son, passport and ran'

Felicity Ripper
by
9th Sep 2019 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICEMAN'S voice blaring down Daniel Baum's street alerted him to the fact his property was in danger.

The Peregian Beach gathered his belongings and headed south towards Coolum, watching flames jump the David Low as he left.

"I just grabbed my passport and my son and I was out of there," Mr Baum said.

"I'm not too worried yet as long as the fire keeps moving north, if the wind changes I might start to worry."

 

 Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

At least 10 homes have been destroyed.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

bushfire editors picks peregian springs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CONDITIONS EASE: RFS downgrade bushfire threat

    CONDITIONS EASE: RFS downgrade bushfire threat

    Breaking CRITICAL updates throughout the day as fires threaten the Clarence Valley

    Man accused of wife's murder moved to wrong prison

    premium_icon Man accused of wife's murder moved to wrong prison

    Crime Court told it may take days to sort mistake

    How much you'll pay to own iconic Byron pub

    premium_icon How much you'll pay to own iconic Byron pub

    News It's not cheap, but it has incredible views and a famous reputation