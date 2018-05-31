Perch Creek bring their new hip sound

PERCH Creek, formerly known as the Perch Creek Family Jug Band, has just received a Australia Council for the Arts grant for $15,000.

The former local family band, now a Melbourne-based music outfit, will use the grant to conduct a national album launch tour across metropolitan and regional areas.

Speaking from Perth while on tour around the country, James Chandler said the Lismore show will be a special one for the band.

"It will be the five of us on stage, and we expect to have a good time as we will be playing all our new songs, which we are really excited about," he said.

"There won't be any banjo, which may be a disappointment for some, but we were not sure what direction to take with our music and we decided to leave all of our old music behind.

"We decided to just jam and write whatever music we wanted to, and we ended up with this whole new repertoire, which is a bit more modern sounding and more complex.

"They are a little bit more rock but still melodic and we are very happy with them," he said.

BAND: Camilla Hodgkins, Lear Hodgkins, Eileen Hodgkins, Christi Hodgkins and James Chandler are Perch Creek.

Mr Chandler, who is the only member of the band that is not part of the original family, but married into it, said the band booked a one-week tour break in Wales to write these songs,

"We went to the supermarket a couple of times, but besides that we just jammed non stop for a while week, and we recorded snippets of staff, wrote a whole heap of stuff but we did not finish any of them," he said.

"Finishing songs a different thing, you need to be on a specific head space to finish a son.

"Starting songs you need to be open and non-critical, and accept whatever comes, and that's a rare position to be. We were able to be in that space for that whole week.

"Finishing a song is more like a uni assignment, where you have it all there and you know you have to finish it all."

The musician said the band was initially slightly nervous about bringing the new songs to their audiences, so they started playing them live one by one.

"We brought them up slowly but people loved them," he said.

"We were nervous that people were going to think that we had sold out, or that people hold us to some idea of purity that somehow we had disappointed them, but pretty much everyone love the new staff and when they see us live they'll realise that the style of music we are playing is different, we are still the same band they loved before.

"We were confident in our music, we knew we wanted to do it, but you wonder what are people going to think of it, but that didn't stop us from changing the style.

"We needed that change for ourselves as artists than we did for the fans," he said.