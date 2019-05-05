Menu
Our Kids Day Out is a free family day that encourages families to come and enjoy a day out with the children.
News

Peppa Pig comes to Ballina

Amber Gibson
by
5th May 2019 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIDS went crazy jumping and screaming with excitement as they watched Peppa Pig perform yesterday.

The Missingham Bridge main stage was filled with families enjoying entertainment, ranging from the famous pig to balloon kings and a magician at the Our Kids Day Out event.

Our Kids Day Out organiser Rebekka Battista said it was their 14th event and the biggest turn out yet.

"It is exciting isn't it? It's incredible. I mean Peppa Pig usually draws a crowd but I think everyone just loves to get together and join the community,” Ms Battista said.

The event also offered kids the chance to engage with emergency services such as fire brigade, ambulance, SES and police.

Michelle Mansfield attended the event with her family, who travelled from Iluka to attend the event, for a fun day out.

"The boys are looking forward to playing in the fire truck,” she said.

Joel Peter, deputy captain of Ballina Fire and Rescue said kids loved the firetruck and looking at all the equipment because everybody dreams of being a firefighter one day.

The Our Kids Day Out is a free family event that encourages families to enjoy a day out with their children and to thank everyone who supports Our Kids charity.

Ms Battista said they could not of had such a successful event without their major sponsor Clarence property.

