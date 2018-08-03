PEOPLE UNITE: Let's bring Ikea to Lismore

We don't a great big Ikea, a little one will do thanks.

HOT on the heels of Swedish megastore Ikea's announcement they plan to roll out more smaller, more user friendly stores, comes our very own office announcement - we will campaign to get an Ikea in Lismore.

There it is, not an election promise, but a true-blue, honest-to-goodness call to arms to our fellow shoppers - let's unite in this battle for equality, this battle for better home wares and throw rugs and things we didn't even know we needed.

We need one of those smaller, more user-friendly stores all of our own.

One colleague shakes in fear at the mention of Ikea - the two hour drive to the giant blue box, the hours spent shuffling along toe-to-toe through the floor covering section to find the latest and greatest in vegetable strainers in the perfect shade of aqua - it leaves him a quivering mess. Let's do it for him, let's do it for all of us who have ever been daunted by the long and winding aisle to a perfect home.

But in their quest to downsize, there is one thing they simply cannot downsize .... the Swedish meatball. We must have them. It's the only thing that tempts said colleague to even contemplate a shopping trip to the flatpack juggernaut.

Our sister website news.com.au broke the news of Ikea's new direction - to take the allen key to the people rather than luring the people to that one giant, isolated monolith.

They report the "self-service" area will be replaced with home delivery from one of three new $150 million-plus distribution centres in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Smaller "touchpoints" will be built in shopping centres around the country allowing you to see before you buy, your order then ferried out via one of those multi-million dollar distribution centres.

Once the Queensland distribution centre is complete later this year, Ikea will "go out with a big bang announcement" to kick off "expansion phase two".

Ikea Australia country manager Jan Gardberg said: "The people we are hoping will be really happy is all of the people living far away from a store that have said please can we come."

Yes please Mr Gadberg, bring Ikea to Lismore.

