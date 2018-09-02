'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

Many of us dream of a life in our rural areas.

LOCAL rural real estate specialist Gary Ghilardi of Wal Murray says the rural real estate sector around Lismore is still facing the same challenge that agents are reporting across the board: there's a high level of inquiry but a shortage of stock.

"We simply cannot get enough listings,” he said. "I think I have seven listings left on my books.

"It's very hard to get new listings on board.”

Mr Ghilardi says he believes many people are reluctant to sell their properties as they are unsure what they will then be able to purchase.

"People simply aren't selling and part of that is because there aren't a lot of options for them once they sell,” he said.

There was a lot of local interest in rural properties but city inquiries had dropped significantly.

"For the past six to 12 months I have noticed those calls from Sydney and Brisbane have dropped significantly,” Mr Ghilardi said.

"The interest from the cities is certainly not as strong as it once was.”

The crackdown on lending from the major banks had played a significant role in this drop in interest.

"Everywhere I go, that is what I'm hearing,” Mr Ghilardi said.

"The banks are making it very, very difficult to borrow.”

While rural lifestyle properties are much sought after, the demand is also there for more serious undertakings: macadamia orchards, cattle properties and every variety of horticultural enterprise.

People are wanting to get out of town, or coming to the area from all directions, and they're looking for everything from two to 40 hectares.

The median price for properties in outlying rural communities exceeds those of the

inner suburbs, reflecting the size of the blocks and the businesses upon them, but also because interest in rural properties is still strong.

Bexhill, Nimbin, Dunoon and other similar areas are still generating a lot of interest.

If you can find the property, buying into the Lismore rural market is likely to prove a sound investment as well as an ideal lifestyle choice.