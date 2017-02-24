People power harnessed to fight litter bugs

SPIKES in illegal dumping and littering around Evans Head in recent times has triggered locals to take matters into their own hands.

Hauls of rubbish collected from bushland to the beach have been posted by proactive residents on social media.

On Facebook, Alydia Stekhoven posted a messy array of plastic bottles and food wrappers she picked up during a 'morning stroll' in the bush.

The picture was accompanied by a stern message to litter bugs to think about their actions.

"The 'trash' that's trashing the 'pristine' environment we have been 'blessed' to be able to call home needs to clean up their act. Disgusted," Ms Stekhoven wrote.

Allyson Cuskelly uploaded a photo of a deflated Thomas the Tank engine balloon picked up from Main Beach. She asked the community the thought-provoking question: "where is your waste ending up?".

Richmond Valley councillor, Daniel Simpson commended those in the community taking the responsibility and initiative to keep the environment free of litter.

"What is great to see is some locals standing up and taking action," he said.

Cr Simpson said he's noticed an increase in illegal dumping around the valley, particularly around Evans Head.

He said the State Government's landfill levy is unaffordable and a key factor driving the surge in illegal dumping because the tip fees are too costly.

After decades of campaigns against littering nationwide, Cr Simpson said it is disconcerting people still need a reminder to tidy up after themselves.

He did agree with applying harsher penalties for litter bugs but said the difficulty is catching them in the act.

"You can have all the penalties but if we can't catch who's doing it then there isn't much point," Cr Simpson said.

"How can we instil that culture? I'm not sure."

Surfer and environmental advocate David Sharp, commonly known as Walkway Dave, thinks the solution starts with our lifestyle choices.

Mr Sharp said if the majority begin to opt for reusable bags and avoid the purchase of plastic bottles, manufacturing companies will take notice.

Dirawong Reserve Trust board member, George Henderson said the general population of Evans Head is mindful of disposing waste properly.

"I think it's a very small percentage of people in Evans Head doing (illegal dumping and littering)," Mr Henderson said.

"In general, the community do the right thing."