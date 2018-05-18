People power delivers big wins for the Northern Rivers

Dear subscribers,

PEOPLE power is a force to be reckoned with, as the NSW State Government this week did a major backflip over Norco supplying milk to the local health district.

The government reversed its original decision to award Dairy Farmers the contract and it will now go back to Norco.

Local politicians were quick to claim credit, as did the health services union, but it was ordinary members of the public, who signed petitions and made some noise through both social media and traditional media.

Norco chair and acting chief executive Greg McNamara said he was thrilled with the decision and thanked The Northern Star for getting behind the campaign to reverse the decision.

"Yee-ha! This is the best news we have had all year," he said.

"This is a fantastic team effort, it's democracy at its best and I want to thank The Northern Star who really got behind us and the community."

Norco Co-operative Ltd chairperson and acting chief executive Greg McNamara. Marc Stapelberg

In another win this week, the trial of a commuter bus service between Lismore and Byron Bay has been extended for another 12 months.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Lismore MP Thomas George.

Mr Franklin said the bus service had been well-received by residents.

"That is why we have worked closely with the Minister for Transport over the past few months to make sure our community's voices were heard loud and clear and to ensure the bus trial is extended," he said.

The bus will now operate until June 30 next year.

Nobody could miss the bright yellow bus which is painted in The Northern Star colours and urges passengers and members of the public to take out a subscription.

The bus also has Wi-Fi, thanks to Telstra, which is thought to be a major first for regional Australia.

The Star supports the commuter bus as an important first step in establishing a coordinated public transport plan for the Northern Rivers.

The wheels on this bus will now go round and round until June 30 next year. Marc Stapelberg



Speaking of public transport, this week marked the 14th anniversary since the Casino to Murwillumbah train was axed.

As our reporter Hamish Broome pointed out in his article some say the region has never been quite the same since.

But are the trains ever coming back to the tracks?

Hamish asked a few of our prominent community members what they think should happen with the disused corridor.

Best value homes

And in case you have missed it, Hamish has also compiled a list of the most livable homes for sale in our region for under $400,000.

Although you might not think you could get very much house for that price these days, our reporter found some screaming bargains.

It might surprise you what's available on the market in highly south after towns and suburbs.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor, The Northern Star.