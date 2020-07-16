Menu
Clarence and Richmond Valley councils have won a total of $40,000 from the NSW Government to deal with their flying fox problems.
People over bats: Clarence MP

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
WHILE bats may be protected, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said “people come first” when announcing a grant to deal with the flying fox problem.

Both Clarence and Richmond Valley councils have been awarded a total of $40,000 to address issues surrounding flying fox colonies close to residential and commercial premises.

“Bats might be protected, but people come first and that is why the Nationals in government are now funding council flying fox management plans,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“We have had horrendous problems with bats like the huge colonies around Maclean High School.”

Mr Gulaptis said simply moving the bats on doesn’t always work as they may simply set up in another residential area andcontinue causing trouble.

“A comprehensive management plan involves rainforest revegetation and tree works which gives flying foxes a more attractive place to live far from homes,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The NSW Government supports land managers by providing technical advice and financial support to separate bat from man.”

