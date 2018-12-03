'People have had arms or legs broken by workers'

SERIOUS ISSUES: Toowoomba advocate Alyce Nelligan (with Paul Wilson) has welcomed the royal commission into the disability sector.

A LEADING Toowoomba disability advocate has slammed the city's lack of skilled workers available for high-care clients, saying the current system was ripe for abuse and neglect.

Political aspirant and Toowoomba woman Alyce Nelligan, who has a rare and complex muscle wasting condition, has welcomed the Morrison Government's announcement of a $527million royal commission into systemic issues within the disability sector.

The inquiry, still in its infancy, is expected to include complaints and problems associated with the under-siege National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Ms Nelligan said the most troubling aspects of the region's current disability service sector were around the lack of properly trained and experienced staff, a shortage of high-care services and respite centres, and little accountability if problems were reported.

"We haven't got enough care here, period. People are suffering because they can't be cared for adequately," she said.

"We don't have any decent supported living. That's got to be said straight-away. We certainly don't have high care facilities.

"There are horror stories about workers being rough or mean to their child.

"People have been stolen from, their child has been neglected, they've been physically abused. People have had their arms or legs broken (by workers)."

The royal commission was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, after years of pressure from advocates and people with disabilities.

An interim report is expected to be release in October 2020.

Ms Nelligan, who has had issues in the past with the NDIS over her care plan, said the massive insurance scheme needed to be investigated properly.

"We know that abuse of people with disabilities has been going on for decades, so (the commission) needs to be very far-reaching," she said.

"It should cover the NDIS, because we're already seen abuse and neglect occur during the NDIS."