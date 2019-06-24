'People got taco-fied' at pop-up

POP UP TACOS: Jayden Morris, 9, enjoys a taco at the pop-up Taco Love Bros shop in Lismore where proprietors Jordan and Dylan Morris are providing pop-up tacos for Lismore.

POP UP TACOS: Jayden Morris, 9, enjoys a taco at the pop-up Taco Love Bros shop in Lismore where proprietors Jordan and Dylan Morris are providing pop-up tacos for Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

A TACO food proprietor who is in dispute with council said his first pop-up at the location where he wants to open an eatery has been 'a great success”.

Taco Love Bros mastermind Dylan Morris said he and his team were thrilled with the response to their first pop-up at the site of their proposed business in Conway St, Lismore.

"Straight from noon we had a line of people waiting to get taco-fied,” he said with a grin.

"Our best-seller today as been the Dylight Taco which is made of slow-cooked pulled beef, it's all happening, everyone wants to be here.”

Mr Morris said his good mates at Wholesome Tribal Foods were also giving hungry horses a cutlery surprise.

"They gave been going well although it's taking a bit longer for people to catch on, but once people do...wow,” he said.

"One couple had an acai bowl and were on another planet.”

This success is especially sweet for Mr Morris as he is negotiating with Lismore City Council over his development application which ad told him he must first do costly roadworks, including the alteration of some kerbing.

Mr Morris has contacted council to tell the the amount of money is not viable for a starting business.

"I have not heard back from council yet,” he said.

"I do look forward to them making contact.”

In the meantime he said, it's all abour spreading the taco love.