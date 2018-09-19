Menu
BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

Liana Turner
by
19th Sep 2018 1:50 PM

A NUMBER of people have been evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said two fire crews were called to the hospital just before 1.30pm.

The initial call was to an automatic fire alarm activation, he said.

"It turns out there was a 12 volt inverter that had overheated at the hospital," he said.

"That created a small amount of smoke."

He said 14 people had been evacuated from the area as a precaution and firefighters were using a fan to ventilate the area.

He was unable to confirm which part of the hospital the incident occurred in.

