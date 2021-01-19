Menu
Ballina Cup winning jockey Luke Dittman and representing Matthew Dunn Racing, Toby McIntosh (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)
Ballina Cup winning jockey Luke Dittman and representing Matthew Dunn Racing, Toby McIntosh (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)
Sport

Penthurst goes to the penthouse with Ballina Cup win

Adam Daunt
19th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Penthurst has claimed the 2021 Ballina Cup in convincing style from Zigallene and Malawi Gold for back-to-back victories.

The 7 year-old, trained by Matthew Dunn and ridden by Luke Dittman, was the pre-race favourite and went down the outside of the pack late before stretching away for a conclusive win.

Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matthew Bertram said Matthew Dunn deserved plaudits for training such a fine horse.

“ (Penthurst) looked to be in excellent form, it was an exceptionally good win, trained by Matthew Dunn at Murwillumbah … Matthew Dunn is one of the most successful country trainers in Australia,” Mr Bertram said.

- Ballina Cup winning horse Penthurst. (Credit: Ballina Jockey Club)
Mr Bertram said viewers had been treated to a high-quality standard of racing across the day.

“It was very good … there was a local winner in Stephen Lee, our lead trainer had a winner on the day so it’s always good when locals win, winners from as far as South East Queensland, just a good splattering of horses from South East Queensland and the Northern Rivers, it was a very good day.”

With 1,000 person limit due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Bertram said the 2021 Ballina Cup had been a different racing experience than past cup iterations.

“ We had a really good day, we would say it was a successful day, in terms of COVID it adds to your costs … your costs are increased and because you’re limiting the crowd your revenue was down but in terms of compiling with the COVID-safe rules it was a successful day.”

Lismore Northern Star

