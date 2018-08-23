Pensioner's puzzling behaviour at pokie venues

A 76-YEAR-OLD man has racked up three sentences in the past four years, his latest for attempting to break in to a Childers hotel with a bar stool.

He didn't get in, but he did manage to sabotage the hotel's beer supply by disconnecting the compressor to the cold room.

Former Childers resident, Michael Charles Thomas, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of break and enter.

The actions of the elderly man puzzled Magistrate Mark Morrow who asked about what the man's previous sentences.

Thomas told him he'd seen a computer left outside a sports club so he took it, hocked it, and gave the cash to a cashless friend.

He said the other was in relation to a charity tin he stole from a hotel after arguing with staff over a $50 pokie payout.

Thomas said he was fined $1000 for the last offence.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the pensioner had attended a Churchill St hotel earlier in the evening of the break and enter on April 4.

"He was at the hotel playing pokies and was watching the witness clear tables," she said.

Ms Marsden said the hotel closed early that evening due to lack of patrons. Thomas returned to the hotel at 8.30pm and tried to gain entry from the back of the building.

She said he covered himself with clothing, disconnected a light and the compressor to the cold room and swung a bar stool at the glass door in an attempt to gain entry. It was all captured on CCTV.

Thomas claimed he wasn't the one who used a bar stool to hit the door - that was two young men he chased off.

Mr Morrow did not accept his version of events.

Thomas also said he had been kicked out of his Childers home and bashed.

He said he lived in his car for two weeks before it was taken off him and he was looking for shelter on the night of April 4.

Mr Morrow ordered Thomas to a 12-month probation order and pay $253 for the damage to the compressor.