Pensioner dental plan gets support from Labor

TAKING ACTION: Fix Pension Poverty campaigner Joel Pringle meets with Page Labor Party candidate Patrick Deegan and the team at The Benevolent Society office in Lismore.

LISMORE has played a key part in Labor's election promise to introduce affordable dental care if it is elected to government on May 18.

Since coming to Lismore a year ago, Benevolent Society campaigner Joel Pringle said the region had played a big part in supporting the success of its Fix Pension Poverty campaign to highlight the privations of ageism.

"Due to the support of local organisations and service clubs in places like Lismore we've been able to convince the Labor party to promise to introduce the Pensioner Dental Plan,” said Mr Pringle.

"The work done here has turned out to be important for the federal election too. It looks increasingly likely that the party that wins the seat of Page will also win the election.”

Mr Pringle met with Federal Labor Party candidate for Page Patrick Deegan last week to reinforce the election pledge, especially given research had shown the wellbeing of Lismore's older residents was in the bottom 20per cent of the country.

During Mr Pringle's visit last year it was reported that one and half million older Australians relied solely on the age pension and the Page electorate, which is the fifth oldest in the country by percentage of population, was also among the most impoverished.

Mr Pringle said Labor's pledge was a huge step forward towards affordable dental care for everyone who needs it. "Many people on the age pension have gone without dental care their whole lives and are now facing critical health issues because of dental problems they can't afford to get fixed.

"We met with Patrick Deegan when we started coming to Lismore and he's been supporting our campaign. We've met with the current MP for Page Kevin Hogan too, and he's been supportive as well.

"But the challenge remains for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to match Labor's promise. So far he hasn't.

"Page is such an important electorate this year. Unless Scott Morrison changes his mind and supports affordable dental care for older people, that's one clear difference that people will weigh up as they decide how to vote.”

Mr Deegan congratulated the team at The Benevolent Society for the Fix Pension Poverty campaign and said he was proud Labor had made an announcement on one of the key priorities of their work regarding dental care for the aged.

"People with an age pension card will have access to dental care as part of Medicare,” he said.

"It would be the biggest change to Medicare since it was established by Bob Hawke and it is fantastic to know that older people with limited resources will have access to free dental care because, as we all know, poor dental care can lead to much wider health issues.”

More details of the Fix Pension Poverty campaign can be found online at fixpensionpoverty.org.au.