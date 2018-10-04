Pension increase: More money for veterans and families

The pension is increasing for veterans and their families.

VETERAN pension payments will increase this month in line with the biannual indexation process.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said the increase was about putting veterans and their families first.

"Our Government provides more than $11.2 billion each year to deliver essential services and programs to support 290,000 veterans and their families," Mr Chester said.

"The new pension rates will be fully effective from pension payday October 11 for pension recipients including veterans, their partners, war widows and widowers across Australia."

Single person pension has increased by $8.70 to $916.30.

For couples, the pension is now $690.70 (each) - an increase of $6.60.

The pension for a war widow(er)'s pension has gone up from $922.50 a fortnight to $931.50.

Those on the disability pension (T&PI special rate) will get an extra $13.80 with the rate going up to $1408. The intermediate rate is now $956.

Due to the calculation of pension rates on a daily basis, the first pension paid after the indexation on payday September 27 will comprise a component of both the old and new rates.

Pensions are indexed twice a year in March and September.

For a full list of pension rates, please visit www.dva.gov.au or call 133 254 or 1800 555 254 from regional Australia.