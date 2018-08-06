Panthers sack Griffin on eve of finals

Anthony Griffin is set to part ways with Penrith. Picture: Gregg Porteous

PENRITH Panthers have dumped coach Anthony Griffin on the eve of the NRL finals, confirming speculation that was first revealed six weeks ago.

The Panthers coach was informed by the club's general manager Phil Gould on Monday that his services would not be required beyond this season.

Gould has continually denied reports Griffin's job was on the line and only last weekend rejected claims linking Manly coach Trent Barrett to the Penrith job.

Gould was forced to defend rumours in June that Griffin's influence was being diluted at the club.

"We have 22 full-time people working in football at the Panthers Academy. Everything is overseen by head coach Anthony Griffin,' Gould said in June.

"It's a huge job these days. It's not like the old days where the head coach did everything.

"The best coaches today rely heavily on their specialist staff members across all areas of coaching and development.

"Cameron Ciraldo has been Anthony's assistant NRL coach for the past two seasons and is an outstanding young coach.

Anthony Griffin has a perfect finals record at the club. Picture: AAP

"He has recently been joined by Peter Wallace who has already shown us what an asset he will be to this club in his new role."

Asked had Ciraldo taken over some of Griffin's duties, Gould said: "No. He works for the head coach."

Griffin has made the finals in his three years at the club and has the Panthers running in equal fourth position on the ladder with St George Illawarra four weeks from the finals.

A high ranking Panthers official recently confirmed there had been some tension and recent disagreements between the pair over the direction of the side.

And that Gould had instructed Ciraldo to take on a bigger role.

This is the second time Gould has cut short the tenure of a Penrith coach in recent years.

He also sacked now Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary in 2015, a year before his contract was up, before subsequently appointing former Broncos boss Griffin.

The Panthers are expected to release a statement on Monday afternoon.