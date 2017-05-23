Pencil in your annual leave: Jetstar free return flights sale is on now

There are many escape-to-paradise options with Jetstar's sale.

IF YOU'RE eager to escape our corner of NSW before the temperature dips, Vietnam is looking like a mighty affordable option.

It's Jetstar's 13th birthday, and they've just announced a big birthday sale offering 300,000 'return for free' seats on their flights.

Book a trip to one of 83 domestic and international destinations, and you can come back for zero dollars.

Some of the routes available include:

- Sydney to Ho Chi Minh return from $249

- Melbourne to Honolulu return from $339

- Melbourne to Gold Coast return from $89

Travel periods include July- December this year and January- March 2018.

Get your annual leave in and visit Jetstar.com.

The sale is under-way with return for free sale fares starting at $39 return.

General sales available will see cheap international routes from various capital cities to Queenstown, Bali and Singapore.

Get in quick because it ends 11.59pm Wednesday May 24 unless sold out prior.