Cardinal George Pell.
Pell knew about abuse: inquiry

by Megan Neil
7th May 2020 10:50 AM

Cardinal George Pell knew a priest was moved because he had sexually abused children and should have done more about an unstable priest in another Victorian parish, a royal commission found.

The child abuse royal commission rejected Cardinal Pell's evidence that he was deceived and lied to by Catholic Church officials about Australia's worst pedophile priest, Gerald Ridsdale, and Melbourne parish priest Peter Searson.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Pell aware of paedophile abuse decades earlier: Report

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse findings related to Cardinal Pell's knowledge of abuse allegations while a Ballarat priest and Melbourne bishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

The findings were released on Thursday after the High Court last month overturned Cardinal Pell's child abuse convictions, although redacted versions of the two reports were initially published in December 2017.

