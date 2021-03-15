PEEK INSIDE: Beachfront home sells for massive $3.3m

After being on the market for 193 days, a home in the prestigious Salt Village in Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million.

The luxury beachfront home located on North Point Avenue sold on March 4 by Ray White.

Views from the luxury home. Picture: CoreLogic

According to the listing, the architect-designed contemporary home features a northeast-facing infinity pool, large open-plan kitchen with stone benches, soft-closing drawers, European appliances and butler's pantry, a sunken lounge area, two further living areas, a dining area with chandelier lighting and a courtyard dining area.

22 North Point Avenue Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million. Picture: CoreLogic

"This highly revered residence sits among those in the elite category," the listing states.

"The Avenue itself comprises of an array of multimillion-dollar mansions, exuding prestige and luxury.

"Where this beachfront home separates itself from its surrounding residents however, is its breathtaking sea views from within.

The home features an infinity pool. Picture: CoreLogic

"From statement architecture and dedicated lifestyle spaces to commanding ceiling heights and glass expanses that fill every last square metre with natural light; this stunning home offers all."

Inside the Salt Village home. Picture: CoreLogic

Three of the bedrooms feature ensuites, with the master including a sauna and spa.

Each of the bedrooms includes an ensuite. Picture: CoreLogic

"This relaxed blue-chip location speaks for itself with close proximity to both Salt and Casuarina Villages, an array of sophisticated dining options, direct access to walking paths and bike tracks stretching along the entire coastline and pristine patrolled beaches right at your doorstep," the listing states.

22 North Point Avenue Kingscliff has sold for a massive $3.3 million. Picture: CoreLogic

The property last sold in 2014 for $2,060,000.

The home was last listed for rent in 2018 for $1600 per week.

The luxury home features several living areas. Picture: CoreLogic