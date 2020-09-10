Peek-a-boo! Playful dolphin delights swimmers

An Anglesea biology professor had an amazing encounter when a playful dolphin joined him for a morning swim at Point Roadknight near Anglesea in Victoria.

Raoul Mulder was enjoying a daily ocean swim last Friday when a dolphin appeared and started to swim alongside him.

The friendly dolphin was just a handspan away from Prof Mulder and dipped and dived in and out of the water.

Raoul Mulder was accompanied by dolphins on one of his regular swims at Anglesea. He recorded the experience on his GoPro camera. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Raoul Mulder's images taken from a morning swim at Point Roadknight on Sept 4

Luckily the University of Melbourne professor always take his GoPro camera on his morning swims in case he comes across anything worth capturing.

"Friends have said, 'Why do you take it out? You're swimming, there's not that much to see'," he said.

"I've always said, you never know when you're going to see a dolphin or a double rainbow."

Prof Mulder said the dolphin encounter was a "huge surprise" and very entertaining.

Raoul Mulder's images taken from a morning swim with Tim Walker at Point Roadknight on Sept 4

Raoul Mulder's images taken from a morning swim at Point Roadknight on Sept 4

"It was just delightful how curious and friendly and social the dolphin was swimming alongside us," he said.

Prof Mulder said at one point the dolphin's nose was less than 50cm away from his face.

"We've never seen a dolphin on our swim before and we've never had a close-up encounter," he said.

