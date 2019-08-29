Menu
Ambulance: Operations commander car. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Crime

Pedestrian struck in CBD, taken to hospital

Aisling Brennan
by
29th Aug 2019 1:38 PM
A PEDESTRIAN has been struck by a vehicle in Casino CBD this afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said one ambulance crew was called to Barker St, Casino, opposite the post office after a pedestrian was hit by a car at 12.42pm today.

A 20-year-old woman was treated by the crew on scene.

"She was complaining of neck and back pain,” the Ambulance NSW spokesman said.

"She has been taken to Casino Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.”

Traffic was blocked along Barker St but has since cleared.

Lismore Northern Star

